Daniel Wiffen has become the first Irish swimmer to break the 15-minute barrier in the 1500m freestyle at the World Championships in Budapest.

The Armagh man, who held the previous Irish best at 15:02.78, lowered it by almost five seconds by touching in 14:57.66 to finish fourth in his heat.

He came ninth overall and missed out on the final by just 0.78 of a second.

"I'm very happy as I'm the first Irish swimmer to break 15 minutes, which is a huge barrier to break," said Wiffen.

"Even though I came ninth and just missed the final by less than a second, I know there is more to come, and I can't wait to get back training and race again at the Commonwealth Games."

Tokyo Olympian Wiffen has now taken over 20 seconds off the Irish 1500m freestyle record in 18 months.

It continues Wiffen's good form in Hungary after finishing eighth in the 800m freestyle final on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old broke his own national record in the heats with a time of 7:46.32.