World Aquatics Championships Host city: Budapest, Hungary Dates: 17 June-3 July Coverage: Watch live streaming on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Great Britain's Luke Greenbank earned a silver medal in the men's 200m backstroke at the World Championships in Budapest.

The 24-year-old beat Shaine Casas of the United States into third place thanks to a strong finish in the final few metres.

Casas' American team-mate Ryan Murphy took gold, while GB's Brodie Williams finished fourth.

GB also won a bronze medal in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final.

Olympic champion Tom Dean swam an impressive final leg to haul the British quartet, also including James Guy, Jacob Henry Whittle and Joe Richard Litchfield, into the medal positions to finish behind runners-up Australia and winners USA.

Greenbank, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year, is preparing for next month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and is hoping to add to the silver medal he won as part of the men's 4x100m medley relay in Australia four years ago.

The absence of Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov of Russia left the field open for the men's 200m backstroke, and Tokyo silver medallist Murphy took full advantage.

Murphy had never won an individual gold at a world championships but had won in both 100m and 200m backstroke at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Mollie O'Callaghan stormed to victory with a late surge to take the women's 100m freestyle gold, beating beat favourite and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden.

The Australian clocked a time of 52.67 seconds to seal her first individual title, 0.13 seconds ahead of Sjostrom, while American Torri Huske was third.

"I'm so excited, I really don't know what to say," said O'Callaghan. "I wasn't expecting that at all. I'm racing some amazing girls here."

In the men's 200m breaststroke final, Japan's Yu Hanaguruma and Sweden's Erik Persson were ruled to be equal silver medallists as the pair both recorded a time of two minutes 8.38 seconds.

Zac Stubblety-Cook added world champion to his list of achievements as the Australian Olympic 200m breaststroke champion and world record holder finished 1.31 seconds ahead of Hanaguruma and Persson.

Meanwhile, GB's Molly Renshaw finished fourth and Abbie Wood eighth in the women's 200m breaststroke final.