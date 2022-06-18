Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Katie Ledecky extended her World Championship gold-medal record to 16 by winning the 400m freestyle in Budapest on Saturday.

Ledecky won in a time of three minutes and 58.15 seconds with Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh second.

The American, 25, is also a seven-time Olympic champion and behind only male compatriots Michael Phelps (26 titles) and Ryan Lochte (18) in terms of World Championship gold medals.

"It feels good," she told Olympics.com.

"It's the fastest I've ever been at the Worlds so I'm really happy with that and really excited about the rest of the week I have ahead of me."

American Leah Smith was third, nearly four seconds behind her compatriot, with world and Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia absent from World Aquatics Championships in Hungary.

Titmus, who set a world record of 3:56.40 last month, has skipped the worlds to prepare for next month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In the men's 4x100m freestyle, the United States briefly were briefly on course to break the world record but eventually finished just over a second shy of the mark.

The team of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Justin Ress and Brooks Curry beat Australia with Italy third.

Great Britain's Lewis Burras, Jacob Whittle, Matt Richards and Tom Dean came fourth, breaking the British record by nearly half a second in a time of 3:11.14.

Olympic champions Australian won the women's 4x100m freestyle, beating Canada and the US by more than a second.

Australia's Elijah Winnington, 22, won his first individual world gold in the men's 400m freestyle event, earning his first individual gold medal at the worlds.

Frenchman Leon Marchand, 20, won the 400m medley with a championship record time of 4:04.28 to also win his first world title.

The world championships were originally scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan before being shifted to the Hungarian capital because of Covid concerns.