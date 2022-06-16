Last updated on .From the section Swimming

It was a clean sweep for Great Britain in the women's S14 200m individual medley, with (from left) silver for Jessica-Jane Applegate, gold for Bethany Firth and bronze for Louise Fiddes

Great Britain won three gold medals on day five of the World Para-swimming Championships - with a clean sweep in the women's S14 200m individual medley.

Bethany Firth won the S14 200m race for her fourth title of the week, while Jessica-Jane Applegate took silver and Louise Fiddes bronze for Britain.

Grace Harvey won gold in the women's SB5 100m breaststroke, as did Toni Shaw in the women's S9 400m freestyle.

There were four British silvers at the event in Madeira, Portugal.

In addition to Applegate's second place, Ellie Challis took silver in the women's S3 50m freestyle, as did Hannah Russell in the women's S12 100m freestyle and Stephen Clegg in the men's S12 100m freestyle.

A British record - and a breaststroke gold - for Manchester's Harvey followed a silver in the SB6 200m individual medley and bronze in the S6 100m freestyle earlier in the week.

"I love a PB," said Harvey. "I wasn't really expecting that; I just wanted to have a nice, controlled swim.

"I've really been working on my breaststroke in the second 50m, so to see it pay off, especially on day five of a meet - if it was day one, what else could I do?

"I'm really excited to see where I can take my breaststroke at the moment."

Meanwhile, the University of Stirling's Shaw claimed her first individual world title by 0.14 seconds.

"I'm a bit shocked, I'm not going to lie," she admitted. "It maybe wasn't the quickest race, but the touch was so close and I'm just really happy that I managed to get it.

Firth, who continued her record of winning a medal in every international final she has competed in, said: "We keep pushing each other and always trying to get there on top - and I think it shows in our racing how much we really do push each other on."