An "absolutely devastated" Duncan Scott has pulled out of the World Aquatics Championships after problems recovering from Covid-19.

The 25-year-old Olympic gold medallist was in a 23-strong team British team for the event starting on Friday in Budapest.

He set a national record winning the men's 400m individual medley at the British championships in April.

"I've decided to pull out," the Scot said on Twitter.

"Since returning from Covid, I've been really struggling with high intensity. Now it's time to put my health first and focus on recovery."

Scott is one of Scotland's main medal hopes for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where the swimming events start on 28 July.

He last year took silver in the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley at the delayed Tokyo Olympics and, together with a gold and silver in the relays, became Team GB's most decorated athlete at a single Games.

The University of Stirling swimmer finished fourth in the 200m freestyle at December's World Championships in Abu Dhabi.