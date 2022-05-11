Close menu

Adam Peaty ruled out of swimming World Championships after breaking foot

Swimming

Adam Peaty has been ruled out of the swimming World Championships after fracturing a bone in his foot.

The three-time Olympic champion sustained the injury while training in the gym and has been advised to rest for six weeks.

The swimming World Championships take place in Budapest from 18-25 June.

"I've fortunately never had to deal with an injury in my swimming career so this is a real blow and a new challenge for me," said the 27-year-old.

