Adam Peaty ruled out of swimming World Championships after breaking foot
Last updated on .From the section Swimming
Adam Peaty has been ruled out of the swimming World Championships after fracturing a bone in his foot.
The three-time Olympic champion sustained the injury while training in the gym and has been advised to rest for six weeks.
The swimming World Championships take place in Budapest from 18-25 June.
"I've fortunately never had to deal with an injury in my swimming career so this is a real blow and a new challenge for me," said the 27-year-old.
More to follow.