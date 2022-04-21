Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Danielle Hill competed for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics last year

Danielle Hill has become the first Irish woman to swim under 55 seconds in the 100m freestyle.

The 22-year-old from Larne took almost a second off her own previous record by clocking 54.87 in the Irish Open Championships.

It's a third national title for Hill in three days.

Her first victory at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin came in the 50m freestyle and Hill followed that up with 200m backstroke success.