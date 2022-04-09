Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Abbie Woods finished 2.38 seconds clear of Lily Booker to win her third gold

Daniel Jervis and Abbie Wood both clinched their third gold medals of the week on the penultimate night of action at the British Swimming Championships.

Jervis, 25, prevailed in the men's 800m freestyle, adding to his successes in the 400m and 1500m events in Sheffield.

Wood, 23, won the women's 200m individual medley title, having already earned victories in the 200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke at Ponds Forge.

Duncan Scott won his second title, in the men's 200m individual medley.

Scott, winner of four medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, clocked one minute 56 seconds to beat runner-up Tom Dean and bronze medallist James McFadzen, adding to the 400m individual medley gold he won on Thursday in a British record time.

Men's 100m freestyle champion Lewis Burras also claimed his second gold of the meet - recording a world championships consideration time in the process.

Burras set a new personal best time of 21.77 seconds to win the men's 50m freestyle, ahead of Ben Proud and Adam Barrett.

Freya Anderson beat Freya Colbert in the women's 400m freestyle, winning in a personal best time of 4:08.46, with Mia Slevin completing the podium.

Lauren Cox won the women's 50m backstroke by one hundredth of a second to claim her first British title.

Cox, winner of 100m backstroke silver, clocked 27.83secs to edge out Medi Harris, while Kathleen Dawson took the bronze.

Jervis, who clocked 7:50.35 to finish clear of Luke Turley and Kieran Bird, said he feels "in the best shape of my life".

"I can honestly say that, people may train as hard as me in the swimming world, but nobody trains harder than me," Jervis added.

"It wasn't as quick as I wanted it to be, but I'm really happy with that. It's the first time I've ever had three British titles in one week."

Meanwhile, Wood placed ahead of Lily Booker and Katie Shanahan in a time of 2:11.03 to seal her third title.