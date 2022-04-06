Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Cardiff’s Harriet Jones won the British women’s 50m butterfly final

Medi Harris was delighted after winning the women's 100m backstroke final at the British Swimming Championships to claim her first senior national title.

It's my first senior British title," said Harris, from Porthmadog.

"I was looking for a better time but considering how good the girls are in that event, I'm really pleased... competing in that field, it's amazing."

Cardiff's Harriet Jones added to Welsh success on day two, winning the British women's 50m butterfly final.

"The 50m is always a bit of fun and then technically I want to go out a similar time, maybe just a tiny bit slower than what I've done there," Jones said.

"The work there is about the front-end speed, so the 50m just builds into the 100m.

"We've had a good training block, everything seems to be going well so we'll see what the 100m brings on Sunday."