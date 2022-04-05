Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Olympic champion Matt Richards on chasing individual glory

Olympic swimming champion Matt Richards says he has 'big dreams and big goals' for 2022 following his historic relay gold in Tokyo last summer.

The then 18-year-old became Wales' youngest Olympic gold medallist as part of Britain's successful men's 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Richards competes at the British Championships in Sheffield this week with a first World Championships and Commonwealth Games in his sights this summer - where he is targeting success in the individual events too.

"I'm very proud of the achievements of last year," Richards told BBC Sport Wales.

"But I'm still hungry. I want a lot more than that.

"[Olympic gold in Tokyo] was just the first step of what I plan to be a very long road. This is the bottom of the mountain for me.

"It's a nice place to start the climb, but we've got a long way to go yet."

From paddling pool to Bath

When the world was struck by the global pandemic in early 2020, Richards was still training at his school in Wolverhampton.

He had become European junior champion in the men's 100m freestyle the year before. But he had yet to take part in a senior competition for Great Britain or Wales.

Richards demonstrated an early love of the water when, aged five, he jumped into a pool without armbands while on a family holiday in Tenerife. He was taken to swimming lessons as soon as they got back.

Stuck at home in lockdown, he bought a pool for his garden so he could carry on training.

That summer he joined the Bath National Centre, initially temporarily, so the youngster could train under elite exemption in Covid restrictions and get the experience of being alongside the likes of Tom Dean and James Guy in the pool.

It was not long before he made his move permanent.

As 2021 arrived, the postponed Olympic Games drew nearer and Richards had a breakthrough season at senior level.

He broke two Welsh records at the British Championships and won a gold and two silvers at his first European Championships - his senior debut for Great Britain.

Then the Tokyo Games finally arrived and Richards took that historic gold alongside Dean, Guy and Duncan Scott in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay - with fellow Welshman Calum Jarvis also getting the gold for his swim in the heats.

Richards, along with Jarvis, became the first Welsh Olympic swimming champion since 1912.

Great Britain won the men's 4x200m freestyle relay in 6:58.58 - 0.03 seconds off the world record

But one thing his senior medals have in common is that they have all come in relays. Now Richards wants a taste of individual glory.

"I walked away from the Olympics and reflecting on it, it was weird because I felt like I hadn't achieved as much as I wanted to," the 19-year-old admitted.

"Which just sounds ridiculous really, when you when you say it out loud.

"But when you look back at the greats of any sport, they always start off with a big achievement. But the thing that separates them from the rest is they go on from that and continue to do great.

"And that's definitely what I want to do. It's by no means going to be something simple, but that's the path I want to take and the road I want to walk down."

This week's British Championships act as the trials for June's World Championships in Budapest.

But they also mark a crucial opportunity to lay down a marker for Commonwealth Games selection.

The Birmingham Games would be the first chance Richards has had to represent Wales at senior level.

"I think it will be that much more special to me," he continued.

"We get three opportunities at the major meets to race for Great Britain - the Olympics, the Worlds and the Europeans.

"But there's only one chance to race for Wales and that's the Commonwealths.

"The fact that it's in Birmingham this year - it's literally just down the road from my family and a couple of hours from Cardiff. So that's ideal.

"I definitely plan on trying to put on a show for everyone."

Not 20 until December, this is a teenager with a potentially massive future. But even the present looks set to continue to be very successful too.