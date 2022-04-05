Last updated on .From the section Swimming

World record holder Adam Peaty is the only man to have broken 57 seconds in the 100m breaststroke

Olympic champion Adam Peaty claimed victory in the men's 100m breaststroke at the British Swimming Championships.

Peaty, who also won 4x100m medley relay gold in Tokyo last summer, posted the second-fastest time in the world this year as he triumphed in 58.58 seconds.

The 27-year-old took five months away from the sport following the Olympics, with this his first major final since.

"I took a long time off after the Olympics, but we're in a good place," Peaty said.

"I'm not really into times. Tonight was about a race, we have such a depth in breaststroke."

James Wilby finished second in 59.17secs, with Gregory Butler in third in one minute 0.4secs at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Peaty added: "It gets more difficult as you get older. Obviously the crowd are fantastic but it does get harder to race and we've overcome some obstacles.

"My real mission now is to inspire as many people as I can through sport."

There were also wins for Sebastian Somerset, who took the men's 50m backstroke title in 25.30secs, and Daniel Jervis, who prevailed in the 400m freestyle in three minutes 46.44secs.

Imogen Clark came within 0.06 seconds of her own British record as she triumphed in the women's 50m breaststroke, winning in 30.10secs.

Abbie Wood edged out Freya Anderson in the women's 200m freestyle, finishing in one minute 57.61secs, and Freya Colbert clinched the 400m individual medley title in a time of four minutes 41.27secs.