Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott & Kathleen Dawson at Edinburgh International on BBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Great Britain 4x200m freestyle relay team
Adam Peaty, second left, and Duncan Scott, far right, were part of the Great Britain 4x200m freestyle relay team to win Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020
Edinburgh International Swim Meet
Venue: Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh Date: 11-13 March Time: TBC
Coverage: Live stream on BBC Sport Scotland website

BBC Scotland will stream live the Edinburgh International Swim Meet, which will feature three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Kathleen Dawson.

The high-calibre field will be in action at the Royal Commonwealth Pool from 11-13 March.

Dawson's fellow Scot, Olympic champion Duncan Scott, will also compete.

The BBC Sport Scotland website will have live coverage on all three days with exact timings to be confirmed.

