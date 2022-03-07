Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Adam Peaty, second left, and Duncan Scott, far right, were part of the Great Britain 4x200m freestyle relay team to win Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020

Edinburgh International Swim Meet Venue: Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh Date: 11-13 March Time: TBC Coverage: Live stream on BBC Sport Scotland website

BBC Scotland will stream live the Edinburgh International Swim Meet, which will feature three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Kathleen Dawson.

The high-calibre field will be in action at the Royal Commonwealth Pool from 11-13 March.

Dawson's fellow Scot, Olympic champion Duncan Scott, will also compete.

The BBC Sport Scotland website will have live coverage on all three days with exact timings to be confirmed.