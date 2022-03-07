Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott & Kathleen Dawson at Edinburgh International on BBC Scotland
Last updated on .From the section Swimming
|Edinburgh International Swim Meet
|Venue: Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh Date: 11-13 March Time: TBC
|Coverage: Live stream on BBC Sport Scotland website
BBC Scotland will stream live the Edinburgh International Swim Meet, which will feature three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Kathleen Dawson.
The high-calibre field will be in action at the Royal Commonwealth Pool from 11-13 March.
Dawson's fellow Scot, Olympic champion Duncan Scott, will also compete.
The BBC Sport Scotland website will have live coverage on all three days with exact timings to be confirmed.
