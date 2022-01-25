Last updated on .From the section Swimming

The World Aquatics Championships were due to take place from 13-29 May in Fukuoka, Japan

The World Aquatics Championships have been postponed for a second time because of coronavirus concerns.

The event, due to be held in Fukuoka, Japan in May, had already been moved back from 2021 to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Fukuoka's mayor, Soichiro Takashima, confirmed complications caused by the Omicron variant of Covid were behind the latest postponement.

The championships now look set to be delayed until 2023.

"It's really disappointing when we think of the swimmers and fans who have been looking forward to the tournament," Takashima said.

"We'll switch our attention and prepare for another year."