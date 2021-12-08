Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Mona McSharry won Ireland's second medal at the World Short Course Championships

Mona McSharry broke her Irish record in securing a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke at the World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Sligo woman clocked 1:03.92 in finishing behind winner Qianting Tang of China and Sweden's Sophie Hanson.

Armagh's Daniel Wiffen set two Irish records in coming fourth in his 1,500m freestyle heat to make the final.

Wiffen bettered his 1,500 record with 14:32.13 and reached the 800m point in a new best of 7:41.82.

The 800m time lowered his own record by five seconds - he finished sixth overall and will race in the final on Tuesday afternoon.

Ellen Walshe, who clinched a silver medal in the 400m individual medley on Thursday, also broke Irish records in the 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly heats.

The Dubliner clocked 2:08.69 in 200m individual medley and 57.32 in the 100m butterfly - Walsh qualified for both semi-finals but failed to make the finals.

Jack McMillan is through to Tuesday's 100m freestyle final after the Bangor man finished ninth overall in the heats and then came sixth overall in the semi-finals in a time of 46.70.

Larne's Danielle Hill swam 24.83 to finish 22nd overall in the 50m freestyle heats.