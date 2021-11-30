Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Hannah Miley has announced her retirement from swimming "with pride and a smile".

The 32-year-old former world, European and Commonwealth champion appeared at three Olympic Games.

And the Scottish individual medley specialist paid tribute to the "ingenious ability" of her father and coach Patrick Miley.

"Whilst the Olympic medal eluded me, I'm satisfied I couldn't have given it any more," said Miley.

Miley won six gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals across world and European championships, Commonwealth Games, World Cup, European Junior and Commonwealth Youth events.

"I will always be 'Smiley Miley' and can't wait to see what the world has in store for me next," she added. "I look back with pride and a smile as I feel like I have achieved everything I possibly could over the last 17 years of international racing."