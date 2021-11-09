Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Duncan Scott, Britain's most decorated swimmer in Olympic history, and double Olympic champion Tom Dean will both race for London Roar

International Swimming League: Season 3 play-offs Venue: Pieter van den Hoogenband Stadium, Eindhoven Dates: 11-28 November

British Olympic champions Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Freya Anderson will compete in the International Swimming League (ISL) play-offs in Eindhoven, which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Live coverage will begin on Thursday, 11 November and run every Thursday to Sunday until 28 November.

The Britons will race for London Roar alongside other international stars.

Eight teams will take part in the play-offs, with four qualifying for the final in December.

The ISL features some of the world's fastest swimmers competing in a points-based team format.

US seven-time Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel, of Cali Condors, set world records for the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle in previous ISL seasons.

Dressel's team-mate and compatriot Coleman Stewart set a world record in the 100m backstroke in the opening weekend of the current season with a time of 48.33 seconds.

Each team has at least 12 men and 12 women, with two athletes from each team competing per event.

Bonus points are up for grabs in the form of 'jackpot' times if an athlete wins by a certain margin.

London Roar are in third place going into the play-offs with 13 points, trailing Cali Condors (15) and Energy Standard (16).

Among Scott, Dean and Anderson's team-mates are Australian Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers, Australia's most-decorated Olympian Emma McKeon, 50m and 100m breaststroke short course world record holder Alia Atkinson of Jamaica, and British swimmers Luke Greenback, Ross Murdoch and Edward Mildred.

Having captained London Roar in previous seasons, Britain's Adam Peaty is taking part in BBC TV show Strictly Come Dancing and will not be competing in the play-offs.

London Roar secured their play-off place with a victory over Cali Condors in September.

BBC coverage - all matches live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

All times are GMT and subject to change.

Thursday, 11 November - match 12, day one

18:00-20:00 - Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Iron

Friday, 12 November - match 12, day two

18:00-20:00 - Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Iron

Saturday, 13 November - match 13, day one

18:00-20:00 - London Roar, LA Current, Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans

Sunday, 14 November - match 13, day two

18:00-20:00 - London Roar, LA Current, Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans

Thursday, 18 November - match 14, day one

18:00-20:00 - Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans, DC Trident, Energy Standard

Friday, 19 November - match 14, day two

18:00-20:00 - Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans, DC Trident, Energy Standard

Saturday, 20 November - match 15, day one

18:00-20:00- Cali Condors, Iron, LA Current, London Roar

Sunday, 21 November - match 15, day two

18:00-20:00 - Cali Condors, Iron, LA Current, London Roar

Thursday, 25 November - match 16, day one

18:00-20:00 - DC Trident, Energy Standard, LA Current, London Roar

Friday, 26 November - match 16, day two

18:00-20:00 - DC Trident, Energy Standard, LA Current, London Roar

Saturday, 27 November - match 17, day one

18:00-20:00 - Cali Condors, Iron, Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans

Sunday, 28 November - match 17, day two

18:00-20:00 - Cali Condors, Iron, Aqua Centurions, Toronto Titans

