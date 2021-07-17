Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Scott is the British record holder in the 100m and 200m freestyle plus the 200m individual medley

Duncan Scott says he has "nothing to lose" at the upcoming Olympics and feels unaffected by the year's delay.

The 24-year-old Alloa swimmer already has two Olympic silver relay medals from Rio 2016 and is now targeting individual success in Tokyo.

Tokyo remains in a state of emergency as Covid cases rise and local reaction to the Games remains mixed at best.

"There hasn't been any single part of me that's had one negative thought coming here," Scott said.

"No fans in the venues, flying straight home after competition - for me, that's just what has to happen to get it to go ahead.

"It's the Olympic Games - I can't possibly have any negativity. It's the pinnacle of our sport and I'm loving it."

Scott is the British record holder in the 100m and 200m freestyle, as well as the 200m individual medley, but decided to concentrate on both of the 200s.

"The standards I set for myself and what I want to achieve is higher than any external pressure that anyone could put on." he said.

"I'm relaxed because I thoroughly trust the processes my coach has put in place."

Scott was just 19 when he took to the pool in Rio and has grown physically and mentally since.

"It just seems so long ago because so much has changed," he said. "That was my first individual international event ever and I've obviously grown physically, but my attitude, in terms of how I approach things, is still exactly the same.

"I've got absolutely nothing to lose and I'm just buzzing to be here."

Scott is one of five Scots in a swimming squad where expectations for medal success is high.

Kathleen Dawson recently swam the fifth fastest 100m backstroke of all time and Cassie Wild claimed gold in 4x100m relay at the same European Championships.

They will be joined by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ross Murdoch and multiple relay European gold medallist Lucy Hope.

However, Scott is aware of the expectations due to his experience and past successes and feels lucky to that he has been able to swim through most of a pandemic that has not really affected his mindset.

"For 14 days prior to flying out here, I've pretty much been going from the pool back to my flat and that's it, but in all honesty, I've been doing that through the whole of Covid anyway just to lower my risk," he added.