Alice Dearing: The British swimmer breaking down barriers

Marathon swimmers Alice Dearing and Hector Pardoe have been included in the Team GB squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Pardoe won the final men's 10km qualification event in Portugal last weekend, while Dearing finished fourth in the women's qualifier to earn nominations for the Team GB squad.

Those nominations have now been confirmed by the British Olympic Association.

"Achieving this is beyond my dreams," said Dearing, 24.

"I'm so thrilled to be representing GB on the highest stage of my sport."

Pardoe said: "The feeling of qualifying for my first Olympics is even more incredible than I ever envisioned it being."

Both athletes will be making their Olympics debut in Tokyo while Dearing becomes the first black woman to represent Britain in a swimming event at an Olympics, and only the third black Team GB swimmer.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England, said: "Today marks a significant moment in British Olympic history as Alice becomes the first black female swimmer to compete for Team GB, something she should feel proud of and is an important moment in the 125 year history of British Olympians going to the Games.

"Both athletes should feel very proud of making it to their debut Games and their performances this season will put them in good stead for competition in Tokyo."