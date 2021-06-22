Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe won an Olympic berth for Great Britain at a qualifying event in Barcelona

Artistic swimmers Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe have been selected to represent Great Britain at Tokyo 2020.

The pair secured Britain's Olympic place by coming seventh in the free duet final at a qualifying event in Barcelona earlier this month.

The Bristol-based swimmers also recorded their best-ever scores at May's European Aquatics Championships.

"We've seen from recent events that Kate and Izzy have a huge amount of talent," said Team GB's Mark England.

"Their place on this team is fully deserved," the chef de mission added.

"There is no doubt that they will both relish the opportunity of making their Olympic debuts in Japan this summer."

British Swimming chief executive Jack Buckner added: "We are so proud of everything they have done to get here and earn this Olympic selection.

"Their performances across the recent European Championships and Olympic qualifying event show how they have moved things on since the 2019 World Championships, even at a time of such uncertainty and disruption."

Team GB has been represented in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronised swimming, at each Games since Beijing 2008.

The Olympic artistic swimming duet competition will take place from 2-4 August.