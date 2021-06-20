Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Hector Pardoe looks set to be included in the Team GB marathon swimming squad for the Tokyo Olympics after winning the final 10km qualification event.

Pardoe looked strong throughout and finished in two hours, two minutes 07.60 seconds in Setubal, Portugal.

Athanasios Kynigakis and GB's Tobias Robinson were 5.50 seconds back with the Greek second in a photo finish.

But Robinson is set to miss out on Tokyo with only one athlete per nation able to earn a spot via this event.

His presence on the podium was highly impressive, though, given he only returned to full-time open water training after the retirement of former GB number one Jack Burnell in April.

In accordance with British Swimming's selection policy, France-based Pardoe will now be nominated by the national governing body for the Team GB squad.

The swimmer, who was eighth at the European Championships last month, is likely to be joined by Alice Dearing, who finished fourth in the women's race on Saturday.

Tunisia's 37-year-old swimmer Ous Mellouli, who won 1500m Olympic gold in 2008, qualified for his sixth Games by finishing 10th in Portugal.