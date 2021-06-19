Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Alice Dearing: The British swimmer breaking down barriers

Alice Dearing is set to become the first black woman to represent Great Britain in an Olympic swimming event after finishing fourth at the Tokyo 2020 marathon swimming qualification event in Setubal, Portugal.

The top nine finishers - with a one athlete per nation qualifying rule - were guaranteed places at the Games.

Dearing finished the 10km course in two hours two minutes one second.

GB's Hector Pardoe and Tobias Robinson will contest the men's race on Sunday.

In accordance with British Swimming's Tokyo Olympic selection criteria, Dearing, 24, will now be nominated for a place in the Team GB squad for the Games, which is likely to be ratified by the British Olympic Association in the coming days.

Anna Olasz of Hungary won the event in 2:01:55, with Paula Ruiz of Spain second and Canadian Kate Sanderson third.