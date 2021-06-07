Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Jack Mc Millan, Brendan Hyland were set to race at Tokyo in the men's 4x100m medley relay

Swim Ireland says it will "challenge the decision" of Fina to rescind an invitation to compete in the men's 4x100m medley relay at the Olympics.

The invitation was received and accepted by Swim Ireland on Saturday.

"We're extremely disappointed that Fina have said the invitation was issued in error, particularly given the impact on the athletes," said Swim Ireland.

"Our intention is to challenge the decision - we're are currently exploring all options."

The team of Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Jack McMillan, Brendan Hyland set a new senior Irish records at the European Championships in Budapest last month.

Sixteen teams will compete at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer - the fastest 12 teams in the heats at the 2019 World Championships, with the the four remaining spots filled based on performances at Fina-designated meets during the qualification period, which ended on 31 May.

The invitation for Ireland to compete in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay is unaffected and they will be the first male Irish relay team to make an Olympics appearance.

The freestyle team set a new national record of 7:12.00 in Budapest with the 4x100m medley team clocking 3:16.88.