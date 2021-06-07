Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Hannah Miley is satisfied she did her best in Glasgow as she continues her recovery from surgery

Hannah Miley says she has "no regrets" after failing to qualify for this summer's Olympic Games following her decision to have shoulder surgery.

The 31-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist was aiming for her fourth appearance at an Olympics.

But she failed to meet the qualifying standards at the final opportunity on home territory this weekend.

"Coming into the Glasgow Swim meet, I knew the odds were stacked against me," the Scot said on Twitter.

"To make a fourth Games would have been a dream come true. I made the call to get my shoulder repaired last October knowing it would take one year to fully heal and be back at my peak.

"There will be no Olympic Games for me this summer, but no regrets! Sometimes we have to deal with the hand we've been dealt. I worked for it, fought for it and faced my biggest hurdles, but I will come away smiling."

Miley finished second behind Abbie Wood in Saturday's final of the 400m individual medley at Tollcross International Swimming Centre, having also lost to the Englishwoman in Friday's heat.

She then finished fourth in Sunday's 200m breaststroke final, with Edinburgh University's Kara Hanlon in third, despite Miley improving on her fifth place in her heat.

There was better news for some of her compatriots during the four-day event, which acted as the final consideration meet for those looking to earn selection to the British team heading to Tokyo.

Duncan Scott, one of 28 already confirmed in Team GB and who also won the 200m individual medlay, claimed yet another 200m freestyle victory but hurled praise on University of Stirling's Cameron Kurle for putting himself into Olympic consideration territory.

After recording a personal best in Friday's heats, Kurle led Scott at halfway in the final before finishing fourth behind Bath pair Tom Dean and James Guy but in an Olympic qualifying time.

"That's a world-class field right there," Scott said of his training partner. "Hopefully he's given the selectors a bit of a headache."

Kathleen Dawson followed up Friday's victory in the 200m final by also winning at 50m on Saturday.

Edinburgh University's Lucy Hope followed up the fastest swim in the heats to triumph in the 200m freestyle before finishing second on Sunday behind Anna Hopkin in the 100m.

Ross Murdoch, who went under the 200m breaststroke consideration time in London, was edged out by James Wilby in Sunday's final and also came third behind Adam Peaty at 50m and 100m.