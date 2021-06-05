Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan set an Irish senior record of 7:12.00 in the 4x200m relay freestyle last month

The International Swimming Federation has invited Ireland to send two men's relay teams to the Tokyo Olympics.

The 4x200m freestyle team and the 4x100m medley team will compete at the Games following strong performances as last month's European Championships.

Both relay teams set new senior Irish records during a successful week in Budapest.

It is the first time a male Irish relay team will compete in an Olympics.

The invitation is good news for Bangor swimmers Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan, who competed in both relays at the European Championships. The events could offer them a route to the games even if they do not qualify via their individual events at Swim Ireland's performance meet later this month.

The freestyle team set a new national record of 7:12.00 with the 4x100m medley team clocking 3:16.88.

"We knew we put ourselves in the best place possible at the European Championships," said Sloan.

"After last week I thought it was done, so it's just a massive relief to finally have it confirmed.

"In relays, everyone pulls together. It's just so different to competing individually. You're representing Ireland and each other."