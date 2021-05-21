Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Britain's Kathleen Dawson has won her first individual major international title with gold in the 100m backstroke at the European Championships.

The 23-year-old, who claimed silver in the 50m event earlier in the week, finished in a new championship record time of 58.18 seconds in Budapest.

That is just 0.06 seconds short of the British record set by Gemma Spofforth in 2009.

Dawson says breaking that is her next target.

World Championship bronze medallist Luke Greenbank has qualified quickest for Saturday's 200m backstroke final after breaking the British record for the second time in a day.

His latest effort of one minute 54.43 seconds, was 0.24 secs quicker than the time he recorded in the heats.