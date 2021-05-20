Last updated on .From the section Swimming

The British mixed 4x100m medley relay team, featuring Adam Peaty, claimed a stunning gold and set a new European record on the fourth night of swimming in Budapest.

The quartet of Peaty, Kathleen Dawson, James Guy and Anna Hopkin finished in three minutes 38.82 seconds.

The time was just 0.41secs short of China's world record.

"I'm even more excited about heading into the Olympics in this event now," said Peaty.

Freya Anderson secured her first individual long-course European medal with 200m freestyle bronze.

The 20-year-old, who has claimed six European long-course relay medals during her career, managed to overall Charlotte Bonnet of France in the closing stages to secure third place.

Czech Republic swimmer Barbora Seemanova took gold, with legendary freestyler Federica Pellegrini, the 32-year-old Italian, taking silver.

"It's really nice and a big confidence boost ahead of the summer," Anderson told BBC Sport.

"It was my second quickest time ever and to do that unrested is a real bonus."

The mixed 4x100m medley relay event will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games this summer and Britain, who won World gold in the event in 2015, will be confident of a podium push in Japan.

The finished 2.46 seconds clear of the Netherlands who were second, with Italy taking the bronze ahead of Russia.

"We know that individually we can all make little improvements and if we manage that and take the form into the Olympics there's no reason why we can't break the world record," said Peaty.

Hopkin, who swam the final freestyle leg to bring home the gold, added: "This relay has a huge shout at Olympic gold and it's really exciting to be a part of this team."

Dawson, who won 50m backstroke silver on Wednesday, set a new championship record of 58.44 in the 100m backstroke semi-finals, before lowering that to 58.43 on the first leg of the mixed medley relay.

She is the quickest qualifier for Friday's 100m backstroke final where she will be joined by fellow Scot Cassie Wild.

"I'm really excited for the final and how my form is right now," she told BBC Sport.

Luke Greenbank set his second personal best in as many days by recording 53.34 secs to place seventh in the 100m backstroke, with his main event - the 200m - beginning on Friday.

British record holder Molly Renshaw topped the rankings in the 200m breaststroke semi-finals with team-mate Abbie Wood second and both are expected to be strong medal contenders on day five of the European Championships in Budapest.