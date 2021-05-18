Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Jordan Sloan has helped Ireland set two national records this week in Budapest

Ireland's men's 4x200m freestyle relay team set a new national record as they qualified for the final at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The quartet of Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan took over a second off Ireland's previous best to clock 7:12.73.

The time saw them advance in sixth place, as Great Britain qualified with the fastest time.

The final will take place at 18:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Sloan and McMillan were also part of the team that set a new national 4x100m freestyle record on Monday to boost their hopes of Olympic qualification.

Also in action on Wednesday is Sligo's Mona McSharry, who was sixth fastest qualifier for the 100m backstroke final, which will go at 17:25 GMT.