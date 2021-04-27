Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Kathleen Dawson missed out on a spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Kathleen Dawson believes she has "a realistic chance" of ending Scotland's 69-year wait for a female Olympic swimming medallist.

Helen Gordon won bronze at Helsinki 1952 but all of the Scots to have won medals since have been men.

Dawson, 23, has won gold at European level and is one of four Scots in Great Britain's swimming team for Tokyo 2021.

"It's everything that I've wanted since training when I was a wee girl," she told BBC Scotland.

"I remember being at primary school, one of my aspirations that I told my class was that I wanted to be an Olympic swimmer and it's come to fruition. I couldn't be more proud of myself or happier.

"I can't believe it's a reality - this is it, I'm in the kit. There's been a few bumps in the ride but it's all come together.

"It's very promising looking forwards the summer. Hopefully, I'll find myself looking to get on that podium. It's a realistic chance of an Olympic medal, especially in that 4x100m mixed medley relay.

"In my individual events, I never would've thought that I'd be this close to seeing myself get an individual Olympic medal. That would be a real honour to get there but we'll see."

As well as Dawson, fellow female backstroker Cassie Wild has been included, as has breaststroker Ross Murdoch.

They join Duncan Scott, who had already earned his place in the team.