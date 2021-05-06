Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Britain's freestyle sprint swimmer Freya Anderson

The 35th European Aquatics Championships are taking place in Budapest this May, and you can watch live action on the BBC.

Featuring competitions in diving, swimming, artistic swimming and open water swimming, the championships will feature many of Europe's finest athletes as they gear up for the Tokyo Olympics - with British stars including Adam Peaty and Tom Daley set to take part.

The BBC will have coverage from the diving competitions from 10-16 May and the swimming from 17-23 May.

The action will be available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Coverage

All times are BST and subject to change.

Monday 10 May

18:30-19:30 - Diving: Mixed Team Event Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Tuesday 11 May

18:30-21:15 - Diving: Mixed 10m Synchro Final & Women's 1m Platform Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Wednesday 12 May

18:30-21:15 - Diving: Mixed 3m Synchro Final & Men's 1m Springboard Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Thursday 13 May

18:30-21:30 - Diving: Men's 3m Synchro Final & Women's 10m Springboard Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Friday 14 May

18:30-21:30 - Diving: Women's 10m Synchro Final & Men's 3m Springboard Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Saturday 15 May

16:00-19:00 - Diving: Men's 10m Synchro Final & Women's 3m Springboard Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Sunday 16 May

17:00-20:15 - Diving: Women's 3m Synchro Final & Men's 10m Platform Final, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Monday 17 May

17:00-18:40 - Swimming, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Tuesday 18 May

17:00-19:05 - Swimming, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Wednesday 19 May

17:00-19:25 - Swimming, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Thursday 20 May

17:00-19:05 - Swimming, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Friday 21 May

17:00-19:25 - Swimming, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Saturday 22 May

17:00-19:30 - Swimming, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Sunday 23 May

17:00-19:05 - Swimming, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

