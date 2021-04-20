Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Loughborough-based Wiffen was 1.63 seconds inside the Olympic 800m freestyle standard

Armagh swimmer Daniel Wiffen became the first qualifier for the Olympic Games at the Irish trials in Dublin.

Loughborough-based Wiffen, whose Northern Ireland club is Larne, clocked 7:52.68 in the 800m freestyle.

The 20-year-old's time at the National Aquatic Centre was 1.63 seconds inside the Olympic standard of 7:54.31.

All hopefuls bar the pre-selected Shane Ryan and Darragh Greene need to achieve qualifying times this week to book their Olympic spots.

For good measure, Longford man Greene emphasised his impressive form by setting another Olympic A standard in the opening session as he clocked a 100m breaststroke time of 59.76 seconds

Sligo woman McSharry, 20, joined Wiffen is booking her Tokyo spot as she produced a time of 1:06.97 in the women's 100m breastroke.

McSharry, impressive at senior level after a stellar junior career, represents the Donegal-based Marlin's Club in Ballyshannon.

Wiffen's qualification came as something of a surprise as he obliterated his personal best.

The computer science undergraduate said his training form in the build-up to the trials suggested he was on course to achieve the 800m Tokyo mark but he admitted that "it's still a surprise".

"My old coach told me you don't just want to get the time - you want to smash it and give yourself a good chance of getting into a good heat in Tokyo," he told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Danielle Hill, Conor Ferguson, Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan and Calum Bain are among other Northern Ireland swimmers hoping to book Olympics places this week.