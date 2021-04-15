Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Molly Renshaw made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016

Commonwealth medallist Molly Renshaw looks set for a place at Tokyo 2020 after winning gold and setting a new British record in the 200m breaststroke at the Olympic trials.

The 24-year-old finished in two minutes 20.89 seconds, to knock 1.19 secs off the previous mark.

Second-placed Abbie Wood is likely to join her in Japan after also going under the consideration time.

"I'm delighted to get that time," said 24-year-old Renshaw.

"In Rio I was happy to reach the final but this summer I want to move things on and challenge for a medal."

Kathleen Dawson was another standout performer on the second day of the trials at the London Aquatics Centre, setting a new Scottish record in the 100m backstroke.

The former European bronze medallist, who suffered a serious knee injury in 2018, finished in 58.24 secs, with second-placed Cassie Wild also going under the consideration time.

"I'm delighted," said Dawson after knocking 0.41 secs off her previous personal best. "I didn't expect to go that fast, but it's amazing and I'm over the moon."

However, two-time Olympian Georgia Davies faces a nervous wait to see if she will be selected for Tokyo 2020.

The 30-year-old Welsh swimmer achieved the qualification time in the women's 100m backstroke at the Olympic trials, but finished third and, with only the top two considered for selection, she must now wait on a discretionary pick or selection in another event.

World champion James Guy looks set to reach his second Olympics after taking the 200m butterfly title with a Tokyo 2020 consideration time.

The 25-year-old, who won two relay silver medals at Rio 2016, finished in one minute 55.20 secs, which was 0.25 secs inside the required time.

Guy's world relay gold medal-winning team-mates Adam Peaty and Luke Greenbank were pre-selected for the Games after achieving individual medals at the 2019 Worlds and he is now likely to join them at this summer's postponed Olympics.

Welsh Commonwealth silver medallist Daniel Jervis won the 800m freestyle but was outside the time required for Olympic consideration, as was Leah Crisp in the women's 800m free.

Joe Litchfield edged out 200m backstroke specialist Greenbank in the 100m event and, although he narrowly missed the automatic qualification time, the multi-eventer is expected to be selected for this summer's Games.

Although the Olympic selection trials are the main opportunity for swimmers to gain places at the Tokyo Games, they will have further opportunities to qualify via the European Championships next month and the Mare Nostrum series in early June.