Anna Hopkin won a bronze medal in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

The 12-month delay to the Olympics has helped "accelerate" the progress of female British swimmers, says Anna Hopkin.

Hopkin, 24, as well as Freya Anderson, 20, Abbie Wood, 22, and Kathleen Dawson, 23, are among an emerging group who could challenge for major medals in the coming years.

They can secure Olympic places via the British trials in London this week.

"It's been a massive benefit to have the extra year," Hopkin told BBC Sport.

"Potentially one or two wouldn't have quite been where they would have liked to be at the end of last year, but an extra year has allowed people to really step up and accelerate their progress."

Women won three of Britain's six swimming medals at Rio 2016, with Jazz Carlin claiming silver in the 400m and 800m freestyle and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor taking silver in the 200m individual medley.

Following Carlin's retirement and O'Connor's struggles with ulcerative colitis, only male swimmers have won medals for Britain at each of the past two World Championships.

Recent performances in the International Swimming League (ISL) and invitational meets in Manchester suggest several swimmers are likely to be in contention for honours in Tokyo.

"All the girls are really pushing the boundaries now and hopefully individually we can get some girls medals, and then hopefully the relays can push a bit harder this year as well," said Hopkin, who competes in the 50m and 100m freestyle.

Hopkin quit swimming at the age of 13 but returned to the pool five years later in the hope of competing at the World University Games.

She went on to not only achieve that, but also compete in the United States while studying for her master's degree, win national titles and a Commonwealth bronze medal and reach the world 50m freestyle final in 2019.

"It's so weird looking back to when I got back into the sport as I never thought it would go that far, but I've improved very quickly," said Hopkin, who is now based in Loughborough with Adam Peaty's coach Mel Marshall.

"For years everything was a bonus, like winning nationals and a Commonwealth medal, but after reaching a world final and working with Mel my mindset has switched."

"I'm now aiming higher and expecting things to happen, so, although it's more pressure when you're thinking about trying to win an Olympic medal, I'm coping and using it as extra motivation."

Britain will pick a maximum of 35 swimmers for the Olympics, with those competing this week looking to join the pre-selected Peaty, Duncan Scott, James Wilby and Luke Greenbank.