Danielle Hill will be hoping to clinch an Olympic Games spot at the Irish trials in April

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill says she is "staying positive" about the prospects of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games going ahead in July.

Speculation continues over whether the Olympics will go ahead and whether or not spectators will be in attendance in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We've been assured numerous times by Team Ireland and the Olympic Council that there will be a Games," said Hill.

"All I can do is go off what they tell me. Anything else I just ignore."

"They're telling us that no matter what is going on around us we will be on a plane if we qualify and there will be an Olympics regardless of whether there are vaccines or not vaccines and regardless of whether spectators will be present," she added.

"There are people who thrive off an environment with spectators present but even if they aren't there for me just being an Olympic athlete would be enough."

The 21-year-old will aim to qualify for the Games at the Irish National Championships in April, which will double as Olympic trials. Failing that, she will be afforded another opportunity in June.

"For me it's all about April. If I didn't have that mentality then training could back off a little bit and in the back of your head you could become lazy," she explained.

"I'm fortunate that I'm quite young and the opportunity to go to another one or two Olympics is still there.

"If the worst comes to the worst and we get the news in April again that we can't go to the Olympics I know that this is year one of a four-year cycle that I am in, with the Commonwealths and the Worlds to come in the next two years.

"Then I have the 2024 Olympics which could be very special for me.

"For those maybe coming to the end of their careers or this is their only chance it's a little bit harder for them. Those guys probably need the support more than us youngsters do."

Listening to Covid news 'mentally draining'

Hill, who competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, has been training in a bubble environment "for six or seven months" and concedes that she has become used to the routine.

"We still get temperature checks, have to hand sanitise and wear masks in and out of the buildings but that has all become a bit of the norm," she explains.

"My mum and my sister both work in a school and my dad is a taxi driver so all three of them are on the frontline.

"It's more to do with them keeping themselves safe and they know that if they come home and have any symptoms that would be me for 10-14 days.

Hill competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as an 18-year-old

"It can be tough and moving into this lockdown before Christmas I went into a zone where I didn't want to hear the news any more. I didn't want to hear anything to do with Covid.

"I had a month where I couldn't listen to the news any more because it was mentally draining. It was getting a little bit too much so I withdrew myself from it.

"On the whole though my life hasn't really changed, it's been pretty ok. I'm at uni and now I'm at home doing uni, that routine kind of suits me."