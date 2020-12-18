Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Jack McMillan set two new benchmarks at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin on Friday

Jack McMillan set new short and long course records at Swim Ireland's Irish Winter Meet for elite swimmers.

The 20-year-old Bangor swimmer broke his own Irish 200m freestyle short course record in the heats.

He clocked one minute 42.99 seconds, cutting 0.2 of a second off his own previous best time set in 2019.

McMillan then broke Jordan Sloan's 2017 Irish long course record in the evening session with a time of 1:47.19, as Sloan filled the runner-up spot.

That time put him close to the Olympic standard but even if he had achieved that it would not have counted as the Olympic standard must be swam at the Irish Nationals in April.

Ards' Victoria Catterson claimed victory in the 100m Freestyle with a personal best time of 56.31, just three tenths of a second off Danielle Hill's national record of 56.01.

Cookstown's Calum Bain won the 50m Freestyle in 22.81.

Banbridge's Julia Knox won a close tie with Ards' Rebecca Reid in the 200m Individual Medley. Knox clocked 2:20.98 with Reid just behind in 2:21.79.