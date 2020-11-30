Swimmers take to the sea in Helen's Bay

Seafarers making regular journeys in and out of Belfast Lough could be forgiven for believing that there has been an increase in the colonies of seals inhabiting the rocky outcrops from the southeast shoreline at Donaghadee around to the north shore at Whitehead .

A closer investigation will show that a sizeable proportion of the mammals bobbing about in the water are of the human rather than marine variety.

Along the coastline, people of all ages have been dipping their toes in the ocean in greater numbers and approving of what open water swimming has to offer. Sales of wet suits, dry bags, buoys, water shoes and warm robes have been on the increase.

"It's amazing to see how many people have taken up sea swimming in this past year,' says artist Stuart Cairns, who was heading out from his North Down studio to complete his 585th ocean swim.

"Apart from 10 days when I was laid up with Covid-19, I've been in the sea every day."

'A different connection with nature'

Cairns suffers from myalgic encephalomyelitis (M.E.). The cold salt waters of Belfast Lough have been a salvation.

"Swimming helps me deal with my M.E condition. I used to walk the coastline looking outwards. Now I get a different connection with nature from being out in the waves."

New York based designer, Dennis Bree's personal challenge for November was to swim a mile a day at Helen's Bay.

"I heard about the work of a Belfast food bank charity called LifeHub NI and wanted to help," explains Bree, who is back at home during the pandemic. "We had a target of £500 but on completion of my 30 days, it's reached £10,000. It's a real achievement for me."

Monitoring Bree's stroke rate from the shore has been his brother, Andrew, who has competed in the breaststroke for Ireland and Northern Ireland at both the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games.

Olympic swimmer Andrew Bree and his brother Dennis are among the many enthusiasts for sea swimming

"Swimming in the sea is such a different experience," says Andrew. "In an indoor swimming pool, it's like going for a 25 or 50 metre walk, then turning round and going the other way. You are in an enclosed reality."

"But out there in the vastness of the sea you are nobody. It's so primitive, so natural but also so stimulating. Apart from the health benefits, it offers huge clarity"

Around the Northern Ireland coastline, rafts of swimmers have been formed. From the Balllyhalbert Bathers, Millisle Dippers, Donaghadee Chunky Dunkers, Jordanstown Lough Swimmers to the Portrush Menopausal Mermaids and the Portstewart Seabirds, the call of the ocean cannot be ignored.

Kate Southwell from Belfast's Ravenhill Road began sea swimming in September.

"I was out for a walk by the shore and saw some women in having a swim. I said I'd love to try that. I began going for a dip every week, " says Southwell.

"Getting in is a bit cold in the first 90 seconds. Control your breathing while you submerge. After that it's fine. I enjoy the freedom and the buzz it gives. It's the most wonderful feeling. I'm energised for the rest of the day after doing it. I plan to continue even through the winter months."

'Swimmers look out for each other'

Southwell's socially distanced friend, Maura Elliot, has coped with the waters off the Donegal coast. "This is so different from Donegal where I use my wetsuit. Here it's skins (swimming costume). It's more hardcore," say Elliot.

Suggestions that the proximity of sea swimmers to one another could be regarded as contravening health protection regulations, do not hold water says Kate Southwell.

"Spending time outdoors is so important at the moment. While you have to be very careful, I wouldn't go swimming on my own."

Stuart Cairns adopts the same philosophy, particularly, when the weather conditions change.

"If it's calm, I don't mind going in on my own. I'll swim parallel to the shore and keep a close eye on the tides," he explains.

"When it's rough, I always make sure there is someone else in the water. Swimmers look out for each other."

Olympic swimmer Bree gets new insights

Andrew Bree concedes that open water swimming has given him new insights into his sport.

"I set myself a task in January 2018. I went into the sea every day without fail for 100 days. Didn't miss a session -even during the worst of conditions like the Beast from the East storm. My whole mind set about swimming changed."

And as Stuart Cairns faces down the daily challenges that M.E. present him on land, he knows that the calming waters of Belfast Lough are always there for him.

"When you out in the there, you can't really think about the everyday worries that you have. Your focus has to be on swimming, and breathing. Otherwise you might not make it back to shore. For me swimming is so rewarding."