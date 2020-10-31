Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Atkinson was key in London Raor's win

Jamaican Alia Atkinson helped London Roar to a second successive victory in the International Swimming League (ISL) as team-mate Adam Peaty was beaten.

Atkinson added to her 50m breaststroke win on Friday with victory over 100m and in the SKINS finale event.

Olympic champion and world record holder Peaty was second to Yasuhiro Koseki in the 100m breaststroke.

Freya Anderson (100m & 200m freestyle) and Duncan Scott (200m freestyle) were also second on day two in Budapest.

London Roar's win relied heavily on their foreign contingent, with Dutch swimmer Kira Toussant and Brazil's Guilherme Guido also impressing along with Atkinson.

"We had tired athletes in the squad today, but it was a great effort by the team," head coach Mel Marshall told BBC Sport.

American butterfly specialist Tom Shields finished as the match MVP (most valuable player) after winning the 100m, 200m and SKINS events for LA Current, with French team-mate Beryl Gastadello extending her impressive run to 12 victories in 13 races.

For the second match in succession, newcomers Tokyo Frog Kings largely underwhelmed.

However, reigning Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino as well as Yui Ohashi, Sakiko Shimizu and Katsuhiro Matsumoto all claimed individual wins to show Japan will have multiple medal contenders come next year's postponed Olympics.