Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Charlotte Atkinson represented Britain and the Isle of Man in swimming

Isle of Man swimmer Charlotte Atkinson has announced her retirement.

The 23-year-old competed for Great Britain at the World Championships and represented the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games.

In 2017, she became the first Manx swimmer to win a British championship, with victory in the 50m and 200m butterfly events.

In a post on social media, Atkinson said it was "time to listen to my heart and move on".

She added: "To represent both Great Britain and the Isle of Man on a world stage is something I will never forget."

Following her retirement, Atkinson plans to train as a physician associate in London.

Much of Atkinson's success in the pool came in the butterfly and she won a third British title last year in the 50m.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, she became the first swimmer from the Isle of Man in almost half a century to contest an individual final in the 100m butterfly.

She missed out on the medals, but broke the Manx record in the event in finishing fourth with a time of 57.88 seconds.

Atkinson said she was "obviously disappointed" to miss out on a chance to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but was "proud of everything else I have achieved".