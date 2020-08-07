Charlotte Atkinson: Manx swimmer announces retirement

Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Charlotte Atkinson
Charlotte Atkinson represented Britain and the Isle of Man in swimming

Isle of Man swimmer Charlotte Atkinson has announced her retirement.

The 23-year-old competed for Great Britain at the World Championships and represented the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games.

In 2017, she became the first Manx swimmer to win a British championship, with victory in the 50m and 200m butterfly events.

In a post on social media, Atkinson said it was "time to listen to my heart and move on".

She added: "To represent both Great Britain and the Isle of Man on a world stage is something I will never forget."

Following her retirement, Atkinson plans to train as a physician associate in London.

Much of Atkinson's success in the pool came in the butterfly and she won a third British title last year in the 50m.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, she became the first swimmer from the Isle of Man in almost half a century to contest an individual final in the 100m butterfly.

She missed out on the medals, but broke the Manx record in the event in finishing fourth with a time of 57.88 seconds.

Atkinson said she was "obviously disappointed" to miss out on a chance to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but was "proud of everything else I have achieved".

Top Stories