Georgia Davies: 'I really, really hope the Olympics go ahead'

Welsh swimmer Georgia Davies is hoping the decision to delay the Olympics by a year will prove to be a "blessing in disguise" for her.

Davies, 29, was set to compete at her third Games this summer but Tokyo 2020 was postponed due to coronavirus.

Despite initial disappointment over the date change, Davies is now aiming to be in "even better shape" by the time the Games are staged in 2021.

"I was almost in denial that the Olympics had been postponed," she said.

"I was trying to keep pushing on with training at home with whatever exercises I could do.

"But rather than being annoyed about not being able to compete... I just see it as a blessing that I have more time to be even better by next year."

Davies was forced to return to the United Kingdom from her usual training base in Turkey and had to train at home, concentrating on cardiovascular, core and flexibility routines.

But she was among a small group of elite British swimmers who were allowed to resume pool-based training in England in June after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Georgia Davies won 50m backstroke Gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

"I want to say I had about 12 weeks completely out of the water which is the most I've ever had since I began swimming," Davies told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was weird but I did surprisingly enjoy pushing myself in other ways.

"But I was really fortunate to be chosen to go an train in Bath and I did six weeks there.

"Although it was a different environment it was actually really fun. I was training with some of my British swimming team-mates, different people than I normally train with.

"We had to follow so many different rules and regulations than what we wouldn't normally do.

"We had to queue up outside like everyone does at the supermarket, wearing our masks, and we got our temperature checked everyday.

"Everything was really strict and for a good reason, so it took a while to get used to that."