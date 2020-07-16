Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang got what he deserved with the eight-year ban he received from the sport, says British rival Duncan Scott.

China's Yang, 28, was punished for missing a doping test in September 2018 - his second offence.

Scott refused to shake his hand during the 200m freestyle medal ceremony at last year's World Championships in South Korea.

"I back the decision that's been made," 23-year-old Scott told BBC Scotland.

"Me not shaking his hand was nothing against him personally, it's about a stance towards clean sport.

"The ban that he's got is deserved and I think this is a step in the right direction towards clean sport."

Scott's podium snub provoked an angry reaction from Yang, who appeared to shout at the bronze medallist: "You're a loser, I'm a winner."

Even with Yang's eight-year exile from the sport, Scott says it is "hard to say" if dopers will be deterred.

Scott is in the initial stages of a return to training at his Stirling University base after being denied access to a pool for "13 or 14 weeks" during the lockdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Tokyo Olympics pushed back until 2021, the Scot says his drive to go to the Games and make a big impact remains undiminished.

"I don't think it's something I stopped thinking about during lockdown," he said. "It just made me more hungry and I just couldn't wait to get back to the sport.

"I'm going to keep the same targets I had last year. I know what I want to do and I know what I need to do to try and get there."