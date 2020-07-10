Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Swimming pools in the Republic of Ireland have been open since 29 June

Swim Ireland and Swim Ulster, on behalf of clubs, have written to the Northern Ireland Executive about the continued closure of pools.

Bangor Aurora opened on Monday for elite athletes' training sessions but remains closed to the public and clubs.

Leisure centres are permitted to re-open on 17 July but that excludes swimming pools, which are set to wait until 7 August.

Indoor pools in England are set to open on 25 July in line with government guidelines.

Swim Ireland and Swim Ulster say swimming pools across Ireland are commonly disinfected with chlorine.

A joint statement said: "This enables pool operators to confidently state that Covid-19 would not be transmissible through swimming pool water if the pool is operated in line with this guidance.

"Club swimmers are prepared to come to the pool and operate without access to changing rooms and showers, as experts suggest that the primary risk to swimming pool users comes from the time spent outside of the water rather than the time spent within it."

"Swim Ulster has been in constant dialogue with the Executive, providing all of the relevant documentation for the re-opening of pools," said Swim Ulster operation manager Stephen Cuddy.

"As of today, we will be the last sport back and I am urging the Executive to reconsider and bring the date forward."

"To have different protocols in place for our sport north and south of the border is less than ideal and we are in a position where our swimmers in Northern Ireland are not just falling behind their southern friends and competitors, but are also disadvantaged in comparison with the majority of Europe," said Dr John Rudd, Swim Ireland national performance director.

"Our Framework for a return to water for swimmers and swimming clubs is incredibly robust, based on both science and common sense and we are willing and ready to support the councils and pool operators in their return to the water. We would ask the NI Executive to look at this again urgently."