Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Conor Ferguson represented Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Northern Irish swimmer Conor Ferguson says his full focus is on the rescheduled Olympics Games after recovering from mumps and a family bereavement.

The 20-year-old was diagnosed with the virus which kept him out of full training for five weeks.

"It was one of the worst things I have ever experienced," Ferguson told Sportsound Extra Time.

"My hunger is still there and I'm going into next year a lot more confident."

For the first time since lockdown was implemented, swimmers were able to train in pools in Northern Ireland from Monday.

Ferguson, along with Paralympic champion Bethany Firth and Olympic hopefuls Jordan Sloan and Danielle Hill, returned to Bangor Aurora after travelling to Dublin while the Northern Irish pools remained closed.

"The Tokyo Olympics are going to be my goal and nothing will change from what I did this year," added the Larne swimmer.

"I had a pretty rough year last year. My uncle passed away and I picked up the mumps virus, which knocked me out for two weeks and it took a further three weeks to get me back up to full strength.

"To turn back up and possibly be in the best shape I have ever been in my life fills me with confidence."

Christmas in July? Firth returns to Bangor with paddling pool punctured

Ferguson says it will be important to "get the feel of the water" again in Bangor after being away from the venue for so long.

"The Olympics were cancelled, which was upsetting, but it was completely out of my control and I can't spend any time thinking negatively because that would be a waste of time.

"I'm in no rush to get back in and thrash back up and down the pool.

"It is about enjoying being back in the water and enjoying being surrounded by my team-mates."

The new normal

With social distancing and new hygiene guidelines in place, Ferguson says he has had to learn how to adapt his training.

"As soon as you are in the door the hand sanitiser is on and you are getting your temperature tested," he said.

"You have your own personal space to to a land warm-up, and once we're in the pool we are a lane apart and we are staring at different ends."

Swimmers now start at opposite ends of the pool for training

He added: "Before, once you stopped you could chat to your mates but you can't do that anymore.

"I'm used to my coach being there and giving me my splits but now they are just shouting from afar.

"I'm not sure how long it is going to be like this but I think it will be the new norm and we are going to have to get used to it."