Powell won the Irish Short Course 200m title last December but that result will now be forfeited

Irish international swimmer Robbie Powell has received a one-year doping ban after using a cream which contained a prohibited substance.

Powell, 20, suffers from eczema and was found to have inadvertently used a different ointment to the Denvercourt cream that he had been prescribed.

The other cream Trofodermin is believed to have ended up in his toiletries bag during a previous trip away from home.

A Sport Ireland ruling accepted that the ointments had similar branding.

Powell competed for Ireland at the European Championships in 2018 and last year's World Championships but with his ban elapsing in late November, it means he will be eligible to represent Ireland at next summer's Tokyo Olympics.

The sample collected from Powell in an out-of-competition test on 28 November last contained the prohibited substance clostebol.

Powell's evidence included a statement from the Athlone native's family doctor and other medical records which outlined that he has suffered from eczema since childhood.

A Wada-accredited laboratory in Rome found that the small concentration of clostebol found in Powell's sample was consistent with his explanation that he had put a "pea-sized amount" of Trofodermin to his affected hands on either 26 or 27 November last.

Sport Ireland's ruling said "it was satisfied the athlete had established that the violation was not intentional and further that he bore no significant fault or negligence".

It also accepted that there was "credibility" to Powell's evidence that he had used the toiletries bag over a 13-month period on several trips, which included international competitions and holidays with family and friends.

Therefore, it opted to halve the two-year penalty typical for such a breach to 12 months.

Powell helped an Irish quartet set a new national 4x200m record at last year's World Championships in South Korea.