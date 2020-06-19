Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Bethany Firth is aiming to qualify for her third Paralympic Games

The mother of Paralympic champion Bethany Firth has written to the Northern Ireland Executive to highlight problems faced by elite swimmers.

While the easing of restrictions means athletes can train outdoors, Northern Ireland's leading swimmers are not able to use indoor pool facilities, unlike in the Republic of Ireland.

Lindsey Firth wants the Aurora 50-metre pool in Bangor to be available.

"Why is Northern Ireland so behind here?" she asked in a letter.

Addressing the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, the four-time Paralympic gold medallist's mother added: "Swim Ireland has been doing it for elite athletes in Dublin for two weeks, and have been managing very well.

"Also GB has got the swimming pools open for their athletes.

"I know Swim Ulster has written numerous emails and contacted numerous people. Everything is in place with the Aurora for this to go ahead. All we need is the green light from Stormont, so what is holding them back?"

On Friday, the Executive's acting Communities Minister, Carál Ní Chuilín, responded to the matter on BBC Radio Ulster.

She said: "We are all guided by the medical and scientific evidence, but I have no doubt that when further easing is introduced, elite athletes can get back to training."

Backstroke specialist Conor Ferguson was a finalist in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Firth, 24, who won three golds and a silver at Rio in 2016, has been training in a makeshift paddling pool in her back garden for the last three months.

She swims while tied to bungee cord connected to a neighbour's fence.

"Its been psychologically very tough," admitted her mum

"Her life revolves around training and swimming. I know a lot of people have been impacted by covid and we are not taking away from that at all, but Bethany wants to get to Tokyo, wants to do her best and wants to represent her country, and other people are out training and she's not.

"This is having an impact on whether she will qualify next year."

Many other Olympic hopefuls from Northern Ireland, like Conor Ferguson from Larne, are travelling as often as possible to the national aquatic centre in Dublin.

He missed out on the last Olympics by five one-thousandths of a second.

"It's tough when you can only afford to drive down once or twice a week," said the 20-year-old.

"We cannot car pool because of the virus and I personally cannot afford any accommodation down there. It's frustrating trying to qualify for the Olympic Games and your opponents are getting more opportunities."

There are significant costs associated with deep cleaning the Aurora Centre to get it ready for use by elite athletes.

Twenty-year-old Ferguson says he is aware of the financial pressures and also understands how tough a period this has been for thousands of people across the country because of Covid-19.

"I understand the virus has taken away family members from people and it has been a very difficult time for many. My mum works on the front line so I have empathy, and understand the precautions.

"But it's not got to the point where people have to understand, and the government has to understand, that all swimmers in Ulster are looking for is equal opportunity."