Coronavirus: 'We're out of our comfort zone' - Georgia Davies

Georgia Davies hopes to compete at a third Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer

Welsh swimmer Georgia Davies says the impact of coronavirus has put her and fellow athletes out of their "comfort zone".

But with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under threat Davies says health rightly takes priority while sportspeople's ambitions are "stagnant".

The 29-year-old has also returned from her training base in Turkey.

"Staying put is out of our usual comfort zone," Davies told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I've had to come back to the UK because my usual training base is in Turkey, but with borders being shut and flights decreasing a lot, we thought it was safer to just come home.

"And if there is a risk of getting ill, I'd definitely rather be close to home if that happens.

"It's quite strange for athletes because I know the most important thing is about health, not whether we can train or not, but this is just what we do.

"So it's very strange when things are so up in the air at the moment."

Davies won four medals at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, including two golds. and is a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

The UK trials scheduled for April were among events cancelled because of the pandemic and Team GB swimming chiefs are pondering criteria for selection should the Games go ahead.

Davies will continue preparing for the Olympics by training at home, concentrating on cardiovascular, core and flexibility routines.

"It's better than not exercising at all, but it's far away from what we would usually be doing in a normal week of training," she said.

"Ideally we need to be in a pool.

"It is quite challenging just because although, yes, for many people sport is just entertainment or a hobby, but for professional athletes it is kind of our life.

"We dedicate hour and hours, everything, not just within the pool or our field of play. It's everything around that we do to the best of our abilities so that we can perform well.

"So it does feel kind of strange I think for a lot of people who are not able to train at the moment because we're just not doing what we normally do and love doing.

"But I think everyone's in the same kind of boat. People who normally go to work - I'm sure there are a lot of people who are very passionate about their jobs.

"Nobody really wants to just stay at home and everybody's making sacrifices so I think everybody's being affected differently and it is definitely hard for athletes.

"We are so used to being out and about and very active. [Now] having to stay very stagnant - I don't know if that's he right way to explain it, but staying put is out of our usual comfort zone."

