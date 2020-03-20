European Swimming Championships: Budapest May tests put back to after Olympics

Larne swimer Danielle Hill would have been set to compete for Ireland in Budapest in May

The European Swimming Championships scheduled to take place in May in Budapest have been postponed because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The swimming, diving, artistic swimming and waterpolo event has provisionally been rescheduled for 17-30 August.

This would be just eight days after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics.

The postponement may boost Irish hopes of having two men's relay squads in Tokyo - if indeed they do take place.

With the European event postponed, it's unlikely any country will now be able to post relay times before the cut-off point at the end of May.

If things don't change and the Olympics do go ahead, currently Ireland would be in a qualifying position in the men's 4x100m medley relay (ranked 14th) and 4x200m freestyle relay (16th).

However, Ireland's qualification process for the individual events has been left in limbo by the postponement of next month's Olympic trials in Dublin because of the ongoing world crisis.

Swim Ireland's selection policy dictates that competitors have to achieve qualifying times at the national trials to secure Tokyo berths.