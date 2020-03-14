Edinburgh International Meet: Duncan Scott breaks Scottish record as Adam Peaty sets quickest time of year

Duncan Scott touched home in 22.21 seconds to set a Scottish record in the men's 50m freestyle

Duncan Scott set a new Scottish record with victory in the men's 50m freestyle at the Edinburgh International Meet.

The 22-year-old won in 22.21 seconds - a lifetime best - to eclipse the mark held by Jack Thorpe since 2018.

Compatriot Kathleen Dawson, victorious in the women's 100m backstroke on Friday, added the 50m gold in a meet record time of 28.07.

England's Adam Peaty swam the quickest 100m breaststroke time in the world this year to beat his own meet record.

The Olympic champion clocked 58.13 to finish 1.35 clear of James Wilby. Peaty's time took 0.30 seconds off the previous 2020 fastest time, set by Holland's Arno Kamminga this month, and 0.60 off his Edinburgh best.

Several meet records were broken on Saturday, with English pair James Guy and Joe Litchfield as well as Welshman Daniel Jervis also setting new marks.

Guy added men's 200m butterfly gold to his 200m freestyle silver from Friday as he eased to victory in 1:56.62, while Litchfield clocked 25.32 to follow up his men's 100m backstroke title with victory over 50m.

Jervis took more than six seconds off the meet's men's 800m freestyle record as he cruised to victory in 7:51.26.

Freya Anderson equalled the meet record of 1:58.04 in taking the women's 200m freestyle. Brodie Williams won the men's 400m individual medley in 4:18.77, while Aimee Willmott took the women's equivalent by a margin of more than nine seconds in 4:37.54.

Harriett West won the women's 100m butterfly in 58.65 - a new personal best - and Sarah Vasey triumphed in the 50m breaststroke in 31.12.