Adam Peaty: Olympic champion completes double in Northern Ireland

Adam Peaty is an Olympic, world, Commonwealth and European champion

Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty completed a breaststroke double at the McCullagh International in Northern Ireland as he won the 50m on Sunday.

Peaty, who won his Rio Olympic gold medal event the 100m on Friday, clocked 27.01 seconds to finish 0.47 ahead of his British team-mate Ross Murdoch.

Another Briton Luke Greenback set the second fastest 200m backstroke time in the world this year.

Greenback clocked 1:57.51 to back up his 100m backstroke win on Saturday.

Northern Irishman Conor Ferguson took second in 2:01.59 with Dublin-based Sean Scannell third in 2:04.20.

After improving her Irish 100m backstroke record on Saturday, Olympic hopeful Danielle Hill equalled her national 50m freestyle mark with a 25.29 clocking which left her 0.54 seconds ahead of Irish team-mate Mona McSharry.

Ireland's Mona McSharry earned two second places on Sunday

Sligo woman McSharry also had to settle for second in the 50m breaststroke as she finished 0.54 behind Britain's Sarah Vasey who won in 31.12.

Scotsman Duncan Scott brought up his tally of wins over the weekend to four as he won the 100m butterfly in 52.84 and clinched the 200m individual medley in 2:00.05.

Scott finished 0.20 ahead of British team-mate Edward Mildred in the butterfly event and 0.28 clear of another Briton Joe Litchfield in the 200m individual medley.

Commonwealth Games Champion Alys Thomas added 100m butterfly gold to her 200m in 59.23, one of only two swimmers to break one minute, Charlotte Atkinson the other in 59.36.

Loughborough team-mates Abbie Wood and Siobhan Marie O'Connor battled for gold in the women's 200m individual medley Final with Wood coming out on top in 2:12.45 ahead of O'Connor's 2:12.83.

Swansea University's Daniel Jervis completed a freestyle treble as he won the men's 400m event in 3:49.98 after his 800m and 1500m victories earlier in the meet.

Cookstown swimmer Calum Bain also ended the met on a high as his 50m freestyle victory in 22.88 added to his 50m butterfly success on Saturday.

City of Glasgow's Katie Shanahan was also among Sunday's winners as she clinched 200m backstroke gold in 2:14.06.

Sunday results

Men 50m Freestyle: 1st C Bain (Cookstown) 22.88, 2nd J Parkinson (Chelsea & Westminster(22.99, 3rd C Coulter (Ards) 23.44

Women 50m Freestyle: 1st D Hill (Larne) 25.29, 2nd M McSharry (Marlins) 25.83, 3rd M Godden (Kilkenny) 22.88

Men 50m Breaststroke: 1st A Peaty (Loughborough) 27.01, 2nd R Murdoch (Stirling) 27.48, 3rd J Wilby (Loughborough) 27.72

Women 50m Breaststroke: 1st S Vasey (Loughborough) 31.12, 2nd M McSharry (Marlins) 31.66, 3rd M Renshaw (Loughborough) 32.57

Men 200m Backstroke: 1st L Greenbank (Loughborough) 1:57.51, 2nd C Ferguson (Larne) 2:01.59, 3rd S Scannell (National Centre Dublin) 2:04.20

Women 200m Backstroke: 1st K Shanahan (Scotland) 2:14.06, 2nd Ellie Turner (Perth City) 2:16.48, 3rd M Godden (Kilkenny) 2:19.18

Men 100m Butterfly: 1st D Scott (Stirling) 52.84, 2nd E Mildred 53.04, 3rd B Hyland (National Centre Dublin) 53.96

Women 100m Butterfly: 1st A Thomas (Swansea) 59.23, 2nd C Atkinson (Loughborough) 59.36, 3rd G Melbourne-Smith (Wales) 1:02.47

Men 200m IM: 1st D Scott (Stirling) 2:00.05, 2nd J Litchfield (Loughborough) 2:00.33, 3rd M Szaranek (Stirling) 2:04.16

Women 200m IM: 1st A Wood (Loughborough) 2:12.45, 2nd SM O'Connor (Loughborough) 2:12.83, 3rd H Miley (Aberdeen) 2:15.76

Men 400m Freestyle: 1st D Jervis (Swansea) 3:49.98, 2nd M Litchfield (Loughborough) 3:51.46, 3rd S Milne (Perth City) 3:54.80.

Women 400m Freestyle: 1st A Kane (Ards) 4:23.54, 2nd R Bethel (Bangor) 4:24.09, 3rd V Catterson (Ards) 4:28.84