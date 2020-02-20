Adam Peaty: Olympic champion leads 100m breaststroke at Northern Ireland meet

Adam Peaty is an Olympic, world, Commonwealth and European champion

Olympic champion Adam Peaty eased into the 100m breaststroke final on the opening evening of the McCullagh International meet in Northern Ireland.

The Briton, also the world record holder, was the only man to go under a minute as he clocked 58.90 seconds.

Scotland's Ross Murdoch and Ireland's Darragh Greene also made the final.

Larne's Olympic hopeful Danielle Hill reached the women's 50m backstroke final after qualifying second behind Scotland's Kathleen Dawson.

The duo were the only competitors to duck under 29 seconds as they clocked times of 28.63 and 28.78.

Peaty, world 50m and 100m breaststroke champion, will also compete in the 50m and 200m events in Bangor.

Ireland's Mona McSharry reached the 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle finals in Bangor

McSharry reaches two finals

Ireland's Mona McSharry will face British stars Siobhan Marie O'Connor and Molly Renshaw in the women's 100m breaststroke final.

O'Connor led the qualifiers with a 1:07.48 clocking just ahead of Renshaw [1:08.37] and Sligo woman McSharry [1:08.48] who finished fourth in the event at the European Short Course Championships in December.

McSharry also progressed to the women's 100m freestyle final as she clocked 57.90 which left her just behind Kilkenny's Maria Godden [57.60] as home Bangor swimmer Rachel Bethel qualified third fastest in 58.16.

With the Bangor meet following this year's Olympic Games format of heats in the evening and finals in the morning, there was also some exciting qualifying action in the men's 100m freestyle.

Scotland's Duncan Scott led the qualifiers in 49.11 seconds ahead of Irish star Shane Ryan 50.12, England's Jarvis Parkinson [50.40], Northern Ireland's Jack McMillan [50.64] and another Englishman Edward Mildred [50.78].

Mildred led the qualifiers for the 200m butterfly final as his time of 1:59.66 left him the only competitor under two minutes. Irish duo Brendan Hyland [2:01.59] and Cillian Melly [2:01.75] were also among the qualifiers.

Wales' Commonwealth Games champion Alys Thomas looks set to battle with British team-mate Charlotte Atkinson for the women's 200m butterfly gold after they clocked respective time of 2:10.81 and 2:11.54 in the heats.