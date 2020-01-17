Adam Peaty: Olympic and world champion to headline Bangor meet

From the section

Adam Peaty is the current world record holder in the 50m and 100m breaststroke

Olympic and world champion Adam Peaty tops a high-class entry for the McCullagh International in Northern Ireland next month.

The multiple world record holder from England will be joined by Olympic silver medallists Duncan Scott and Siobhan Marie O'Connor.

World Championship medallists Hannah Miley, James Wilby, Ross Murdoch and Luke Greenbank will also compete.

European medallists Mona McSharry and Shane Ryan are among the Irish racers.

The format of the event is attracting a host of international swimming stars as preparation for the Olympic Games gears up.

It also serves as a key racing opportunity ahead of the Irish Open in April, which will be a sole Olympic and Paralympic trials.

World Championship semi-finalists Brendan Hyland and Darragh Greene are also among the Irish contingent for the 20-23 February meet.

Northern Ireland swimmers Danielle Hill, Conor Ferguson and Jordan Sloan will be in action in the four-day competition.