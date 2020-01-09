Adam Peaty named European Swimmer of Year

Adam Peaty won three gold medals at the 2019 World Championships

Britain's Adam Peaty has been named European Men's Swimmer of the Year for the third time.

The 25-year-old has been recognised for claiming three gold medals at the World Championships in South Korea in 2019.

He also became the first person in history to go under 57 seconds for the 100m breaststroke, clocking 56.88.

"I'm incredibly honoured to receive such a prestigious award, especially with athletes such as Kristof Milak breaking down barriers," said Peaty.

"As always though it's down to my irreplaceable team that help me get these results and I want to thank everyone for such commitment and dedication to what I do."

The honour was awarded by LEN, the European governing body for aquatic sports.

Peaty defended his world titles over 50m and 100m breaststroke, and claimed gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay.

He also won the European Men's Swimmer of the Year award in 2016 and 2017.

Hungary's Katinka Hosszu was named 2019 European women's swimmer of the year, while Russian pair Aleksandar Bondar and Ekaterina Beliaeve took the diving titles.

Jack Laugher - who won the men's diving award in 2016 and 2018 - was second in the voting.

Britain's Tom Daley has also won the diving title three times (2009, 2015 and 2017), while Rebecca Adlington (2008) and Keri-Ann Payne (2011) have won the women's award.